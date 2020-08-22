U.S. energy firms shutting down offshore Gulf of Mexico production as storms loom By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: Boat cruises near oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico



HOUSTON (Reuters) – U.S. oil manufacturers on Saturday continued to shut down offshore production while leaving employees from Gulf of Mexico platforms as 2 tropical storms took goal at the significant oil-producing area.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (L:-RRB- stated it started shutting down production at the majority of of its offshore operations on Saturday, signing up with other energy majors BP Plc (L:-RRB-, Chevron Corp (N:-RRB-, which started shutdowns onFriday

Storms Marco and Laura are poised to go into the Gulf early next week, with each projection to make landfalls on the Gulf coast by mid-week. However, neither storm is anticipated to end up being a significant cyclone and the projection storm tracks cover a broad location.

Storm Marco on Saturday is anticipated to end up being a classification one cyclone with winds of a minimum of 74 miles per hour (119 km) however deals with wind-shear conditions that will restrict advancement. Storm Laura is on a track to take a trip over Hispaniola and Cuba, and is most likely to stay a hurricane, stated Matt Rogers (NYSE:-RRB-, a meteorologist at Commodity Weather Group.

“We don’t see the intensity and strengthening risk” to either storm, stated Rogers, whose business encourages energy and farmingfirms The possibility of either …