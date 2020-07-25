U.S. Embassies in Yerevan and Baku issue joint statement – Panorama

The U.S. Embassy in Yerevan and the U.S. Embassy in Baku condemn acts of violence as irregular with the universal concepts of serene assembly and demonstration. According to the joint statement launched on Saturday by the 2 Embassies, the United States takes seriously its responsibility to secure diplomatic centers and is dealing with regional police to support this effort.

“Freedom of speech and peaceful assembly are protected by the U.S. Constitution, however, acts of violence will be addressed by law enforcement as appropriate. We call on all demonstrators to engage peacefully and exercise restraint,” the statement read.