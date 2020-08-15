U.S. discussing Belarus with EU, says Pompeo By Reuters

3/3 ©Reuters Pompeo check outs Poland



2/3

WARSAW (Reuters) – The United States is discussing the circumstance in Belarus with the European Union after last weekend’s contested election and subsequent crackdown on protesters, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated on Saturday.

Speaking in Warsaw, his last stop on a trip of main Europe, Pompeo stated Washington was tracking the circumstance in Belarus and the goal of the contacts with the EU was to “try to help as best we can the Belarusian people achieve sovereignty and freedom”.

Security forces have actually clashed with protesters in Minsk and other cities in current days after President Alexander Lukashenko declared a landslide re-election triumph in a vote on Sunday that his challengers state was rigged.

The EU on Friday took the initial step towards enforcing brand-new sanctions on Belarus, advising its diplomacy arm to prepare a blacklist of accountable people.

Speaking at a press conference with Pompeo, Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz stated possible sanctions on Belarus ought to just use to leading authorities.

Pompeo likewise satisfied Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and talked about defence cooperation, the COVID-19 pandemic, protecting 5G networks and a brand-new bilateral contract on …