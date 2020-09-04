U.S. disasters cause insurance double whammy for pandemic-hit businesses By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters Buildings harmed by Hurricane Laura are seen in an aerial photo in Lake Charles



By Suzanne Barlyn and Alwyn Scott

(Reuters) – As insurance companies brace for a costly natural-disaster season since of storms and wildfires damaging parts of the United States, the unique coronavirus is providing an odd monetary break.

Many business that were harmed or left since of natural disasters were currently producing far less income due to the pandemic. That indicates they will get lower payments upon filing business-interruption claims, according to experts, attorneys and market sources.

It is another hit for little businesses that reconstructed after significant disasters over the last few years, just to see income screech to a stop throughout the pandemic, and after that go into another aggressive catastrophe season. It might leave some business not able to endure, stated John Ellison, a lawyer at Reed Smith LLP who has actually represented insurance policy holders in cases coming from typhoons Katrina, Rita and Sandy.

“There is a reasonable chance that any business in that situation is not going to make it,” he stated.

Claims are never ever easy to submit or process, with insurance companies, attorneys and accounting professionals quibbling over estimations. They seldom cover all …