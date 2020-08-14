U.S. crackdown on Confucius Institutes demonises the program, says China By Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) – A U.S. crackdown on Confucius Institutes demonises and stigmatises the typical performance of the program, China’s foreign ministry stated on Friday.

The Institutes have actually been observing regional laws, and China deplores the relocation, ministry representative Zhao Lijian informed a news instruction.

The United States stated on Thursday it was needing the center that handles the Chinese government-funded Institutes in the United States to sign up as a foreign objective.

