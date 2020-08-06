U.S. coronavirus fraud losses near $100 million as COVID scams double By Reuters

©Reuters Man holds laptop as cyber code is predicted on him in this illustration image



(This Aug 4 story gets rid of incorrect ‘not-for-profit’ referral in paragraph 7.)

By Steve Gorman

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – U.S. losses from coronavirus- associated fraud and identity theft have actually reached almost $100 million given that the pandemic emerged in March, while problems of COVID-19 scams have actually at least doubled in a lot of states, a customer defense group stated on Tuesday.

A report from the group, based upon federal government information, highlighted the large scope of a fast-growing criminal home market – from counterfeit stimulus-check deals to shopping scams and phony treatments – victimizing Americans currently distressed by the pandemic and its financial fallout.

Perhaps not remarkably, the research study discovered California, Florida, New York, Texas and Pennsylvania – the most populated of the 50 U.S. states – to be the 5 most targeted by coronavirus scams in the nation.

Together they represented about a 3rd of more than 150,000 circumstances of COVID- associated fraud reported nationally by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) from mid-March, when the World Health Organization stated a worldwide pandemic, through July, the report …