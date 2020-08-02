U.S. coronavirus ‘extraordinarily widespread,’ White House experts say By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE:Dr Birx addresses coronavirus action press conference at the White House in Washington



By Doina Chiacu

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States remains in a brand-new stage of the book coronavirus break out with infections “extraordinarily widespread” in backwoods in addition to cities, White House coronavirus experts stated on Sunday.

Coronavirus cases continue to rise in some parts of the nation and the general public health authorities are attempting to deal with guvs to customize actions for each state.

“We are in a new phase,” statedDr DeborahBirx “What we are seeing today is different from March and April. It is extraordinarily widespread” in rural in addition to metropolitan locations.

“To everybody who lives in a rural area: You are not immune or protected from this virus,” Birx stated on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Birx, the White House job force planner, stated individuals residing in multigenerational families in a location that is experiencing a break out must use masks inside the house to secure the senior or those with hidden conditions.

Admiral Brett Giroir, an assistant Health and Human Services secretary, continued to worry the value of using masks.

“If we do not do that, and if we do not restrict the indoor congested areas, the infection …