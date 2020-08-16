U.S. coronavirus death toll hits 170,000 ahead of fall flu season By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: Spread of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) in Houston, Texas



(Reuters) – The United States exceeded 170,000 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally, as health authorities reveal issues over COVID-19 making complex thefall flu season

Deaths increased by 483 on Sunday, with Florida, Texas and Louisiana, leading the increase in deaths.

The United States has at least 5.4 million verified cases in overall of the unique coronavirus, the greatest on the planet and likely an undercount as the nation still has actually not increase screening to the suggested levels. Cases are falling in many states other than for Hawaii, South Dakota and Illinois.

Public health authorities and authorities are worried about a possible fall renewal in cases in the middle of the start of the flu season, which will likely intensify efforts to deal with the coronavirus.

Centers for Disease Control Director Robert Redfield alerted the United States might remain in for its “worst fall” if the general public does not follow health standards in an interview with Web MD.

Months into the pandemic, the U.S. financial healing from the economic downturn set off by the break out is still staggered, with some locations slowing their reopenings and others closing down companies.

The …