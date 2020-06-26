U.S. coronavirus death toll edges toward 125,000 and cases rise by 40,000 in largest daily increase

The US coronavirus death toll has edged toward the 125,000 mark and cases have risen by not quite 40,000 in the largest single-day increase seen since the pandemic began.

A staggering 124,410 Americans have already been killed by the virus by midnight Thursday, up from the death toll of 121,979 recorded just 24 hours earlier in the day.

Infections rose throughout the US by at least 39,818 on Thursday, marking the worst day considering that the virus first touched down on US soil in terms of new cases.

The new daily record inched past the previous record of 36,426 cases right back on April 24 and topped the tally of 36,000 recorded Wednesday by very nearly 4,000.

Infections in a few states that rushed to help relieve lockdowns in early stages have surged with Texas, Florida and Arizona are just some of the states to set single-day case records in the past week.

With fears mounting that the nation is headed for a second wave of the deadly outbreak, governors of several states announced they certainly were putting the brakes on the reopening plans.

Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Florida all pledged to pause their reopenings because the pandemic has shifted to the West and South of America, while the former virus epicenter New York continues to see cases and deaths decline.

Texas recorded just one more bleak milestone Thursday, since it beat an unique record for new daily infections for the third day running and reached very nearly 6,000.

The state reported 5,996 new cases in an individual day, up from 5,551 and 5,489 in the last two days.

More than 17,000 folks have tested positive for the herpes virus in the past three days alone and its rolling average has skyrocketed by a staggering 340 percent since Memorial Day.

Another 47 individuals were killed by the virus in a single day, marking the best daily death toll since May 20 and inching closer to the state’s previous deadliest day when 58 people died on May 14.

The quantity of hospitalizations climbed to 4,739 patients Thursday, surpassing the 4,389 patients the previous day and setting a new record for a 14th consecutive day.

Statewide, the amount of patients has more than doubled in a couple of weeks.

Fears are growing that the state’s hospitals will buckle underneath the strain, leading the largest pediatric hospital in the nation opting to start out treating adult patients in Houston to simply help free up beds.

The Texas Medical Center in Houston filled all of its 1,330 ICU beds on Thursday, with 374 taken on by coronavirus patients.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Thursday he is pausing the state’s aggressive reopening as it battles the rise in cases.

This includes halting elective surgeries in the largest counties in order to protect hospital space in the Dallas, Houston, Austin and San Antonio areas.

‘We are dedicated to strategies that slow the spread of the virus while also allowing Texans to carry on earning a paycheck to guide their families,’ Abbott said in a statement.

‘The final thing we want to do as a situation is go backwards and close down businesses,’ Abbott said.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey also announced that further efforts to reopen the state are now being put on hold as cases surge.

On Thursday, the state health department recorded another 3,056 daily infections Wednesday, the fourth day in a week where cases have topped 3,000.

A record 2,453 patients were hospitalized including 611 in intensive care beds and a record 415 on ventilators.

‘Not going to sugarcoat this… we expect our numbers to be worse next week and the week after… this really is Arizona’s time of challenge,’ Ducey said.

He urged residents to remain home to slow the spread of the virus and to wear face masks if they must leave the house.

New Mexico, sandwiched between Texas and Arizona, can be putting its reopening on pause, as Democrat Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said: ‘We’re on hold.’

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis backpedaled on his previous assertions that he wouldn’t let on reopening plans when that he said Thursday there are no plans to maneuver into the third and final reopening phase as Florida reported 5,004 new infections in a single day

Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis backpedaled on his previous assertions he would not let up on reopening plans when he said Thursday you can find no plans to move to the third and final reopening phase.

‘We are where we have been,’ DeSantis said within a press conference in Tampa. ‘I did not say we will go on to another phase, you realize, we’ve done a step-by-step approach and it was a strategy that’s been reflective of the initial situation of every area.’

His comments came as Florida has now reported 5,004 new infections in an individual day Thursday – per day after its one-day record of 5,508 reported on Wednesday.

Cases and hospitalizations continue to surge in California, with hawaii reporting 5,349 new cases on Thursday.

Hospitalizations have reached record highs throughout the state with 4,240 patients, that 1,306 require intensive care.

While Governor Gavin Newsom said the main rise was due to testing, much could be the result of people failing to engage in safe practices when gathering with friends and family, or visiting newly reopened organizations.

Mississippi also saw its daily count of confirmed cases reach record highs twice this week.

‘It’s not a joke. Really bad things will happen,’ said Dr. Thomas Dobbs, Mississippi’s health officer.

With the South and West witnessing surges in cases as a sign the pandemic is far from over for America, the White House coronavirus task force is likely to hold its first news briefing in very nearly two months on Friday.