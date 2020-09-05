U.S. considers blacklisting China’s largest chipmaker as tech tensions escalate

Integrated circuits on a circuit board. The semiconductor market has actually remained in focus throughout the U.S.-China trade war.

The Trump administration is thinking about enforcing export constraints on Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, China’s largest producer of semiconductors, according to a Defense Department representative.

The Department of Defense remains in conversations over whether SMIC must be contributed to the Commerce Department’s entity list, which basically limits those business from getting particular items made in the U.S.

“DoD is currently working with the interagency in assessing available information to determine if SMIC’s actions warrant adding them to the Department of Commerce’s Entity List,” a Defense Department representative stated. “Such an action would ensure that all exports to SMIC would undergo a more comprehensive review.”

The administration’s relocation belongs to an ongoing effort to put pressure on China’s innovation companies and would mark a significant escalation in the tech fight in between the U.S. andChina

SMIC is seen as a crucial gamer in China’s effort to boost its domestic semiconductor industry, an aspiration that was sped up by the U.S.-China trade war. Imposing export manages on SMIC would affect U.S. business that offer chip-making innovation to China makers.

The U.S. entity list now consists of more than 275 China- based business, according to Reuters, which initially reported that SMIC …