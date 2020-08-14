U.S.-China trade deal review planned for Saturday postponed, sources say By Reuters

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He had actually been anticipated to satisfy by means of videoconference onAug 15, the six-month anniversary of arrangement participating in force.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A review of the U.S.-China trade deal at first slated for Saturday will be postponed due to scheduling concerns, and no brand-new date has actually been concurred yet, according to sources acquainted with the strategies.

