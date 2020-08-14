U.S.-China trade deal review planned for Saturday postponed, sources say By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A review of the U.S.-China trade deal at first slated for Saturday will be postponed due to scheduling concerns, and no brand-new date has actually been concurred yet, according to sources acquainted with the strategies.
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He had actually been anticipated to satisfy by means of videoconference onAug 15, the six-month anniversary of arrangement participating in force.
Fusion Media or anybody included with Fusion Media will decline any liability for loss or damage as an outcome of dependence on the info consisting of information, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals consisted of within this site. Please be totally notified relating to the threats and expenses …