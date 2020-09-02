U.S. blacklists ICC prosecutor over Afghanistan war crimes probe By Reuters

©Reuters U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo carries out a press conference at the State Department



By Daphne Psaledakis and Michelle Nichols

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States on Wednesday enforced sanctions on International Criminal Court prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated, over her examination into whether American forces dedicated war crimes in Afghanistan.

Pompeo likewise stated Phakiso Mochochoko, the head of the ICC’s Jurisdiction, Complementarity and Cooperation Division, had actually likewise been blacklisted under sanctions licensed by President Donald Trump in June that permit possession freezes and take a trip restrictions.

“Today we take the next step, because the ICC continues to target Americans, sadly,” Pompeo informed press reporters.

Pompeo likewise stated that people and entities that continue to materially support Bensouda and Mochochoko would run the risk of direct exposure to sanctions too.

The State Department likewise limited the issuance of visas for people Pompeo stated were associated with the court’s efforts to examine U.S. workers, though he did not call those impacted.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was worried by Pompeo’s statement, U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric informed press reporters.

Dujarric stated that “we rely on that any …