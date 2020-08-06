U.S billionaire Friedkin signs deal to buy Italy’s AS Roma By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters Serie A – AS Roma v Lazio



2/2

ROME (Reuters) -U.S billionaire Dan Friedkin has actually signed a deal to purchase the Italian Serie A soccer club AS Roma, the club stated on Thursday.

Roma stated official agreements with the Friedkin Group were signed on Wednesday for a deal valued at 591 million euros ($702 million). The deal is expected to nearby the of the month.

“We have signed the contracts tonight and, over the coming days, will now work together to complete the formal and legal process that will result in the club changing hands,” AS Roma president James Pallotta stated in a declaration.

“Over the last month, Dan and Ryan Friedkin have demonstrated their total commitment to finalizing this deal and taking the club forward in a positive way. I am sure they will be great future owners for AS Roma.”

A group ofU.S financiers led by Pallotta purchased AS Roma in 2012.

Pallotta, a business owner of Italian descent, had a hard time to restore the fortunes of the club, which won the last of its 3 Serie A titles in 2001, and has actually seen his strategies to develop a brand-new arena irritated by preparing problems.