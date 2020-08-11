U.S. Big Ten, Pac-12 postpone fall football, other sports, due to COVID-19 By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters NCAA Football: Buffalo at Penn State



By Amy Tennery and Frank Pingue

(Reuters) – Two of the 5 most affluent U.S. college sports conferences delayed the fall football season on Tuesday since of the COVID-19 pandemic, a vital blow to both a renowned American cultural custom and a multi-billion dollar show business.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 powerhouse members consist of seasonal nationwide football title competitors like the University of Michigan, Ohio State University and the University of SouthernCalifornia The Big Ten suspended fall sports, while the Pac-12 stated it would not hold any sports competitors for the rest of the year.

The relocation leaves the future of college football being dipped into all this fall in considerable doubt as college authorities grow ever more cautious of their capability to have countless unsettled gamers practice and contend without endangering their security and contributing to the spread of an extremely infectious illness.

“We know that this is a difficult day for our student-athletes, and our hearts go out to them and their families,” Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said in a written statement. “We have actually explained that all of their scholarships will be ensured.”

The …