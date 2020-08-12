U.S. ban on TikTok could cut it off from app stores, advertisers – White House document – Panorama

President Donald Trump’s executive order prohibiting China’s TikTok could avoid U.S. app stores from providing the popular brief- video app and make marketing on the platform prohibited, according to a White House document seen by Reuters.

Trump signed an order recently forbiding deals with TikTok if its moms and dad ByteDance does not reach an offer to divest it in 45 days. It did not define the scope of the ban, specifying just that the U.S. Department of Commerce would specify which deals would be disallowed at the end of the 45- day duration.

The White House document, sent to advocates recently, supplies insight into the Trump administration’s thinking. It reveals the U.S. federal government is thinking about interrupting crucial elements of TikTok’s operations and financing, in the middle of issues over the security of individual information that the app deals with.

“Prohibited transactions may include, for example, agreements to make the TikTok app available on app stores … purchasing advertising on TikTok, and accepting terms of service to download the TikTok app onto a user device,” the document states.

A source knowledgeable about the White House document validated its credibility. TikTok did not instantly react to an ask for remark.

Following Trump’s executive order recently, TikTok informed advertisers it would …