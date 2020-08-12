U.S. Amateur hopes end on final hole for Cole Hammer, Preston Summerhays

BANDON, Ore. – Two of the top amateurs in the field saw their U.S. Amateur hopes end Tuesday afternoon on Bandon Dunes’ final hole.

Cole Hammer, the Texas junior and reigning McCormack medalist, bogeyed the 537-yard, par-5 18th to miss a playoff for the final match-play seeds by a shot while Preston Summerhays, the Arizona State commit and last year’s U.S. Junior champ, made triple to go from safely in the Round of 64 to two shots below the cut line.

Hammer didn’t know exactly where he stood when he stepped on the final tee box, but he had a good idea. After an opening 74 at Bandon Trails, Hammer carded two birdies and a slew of good pars to get back to 2 over. As it turned out, a par would send him to extra holes for the second straight year, while a birdie would let him rest easy Tuesday night.

A bogey, though, would send him home. Unfortunately for Hammer, his drive went too far and found the right bunker. His second shot nearly ended up in the junk but caught one of the knolls of thick rough.

From a terrible lie, Hammer yanked his third shot long and left, and after a nice bump-and-run pitch to about 8 feet, his par roll missed just left.

“Rough grabbed my club, shot it left and the rest is history,” Hammer said. “I didn’t hit it great yesterday, but I hit…