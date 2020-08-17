U.S. Amateur final 2020: Ollie Osborne vs. Tyler Strafaci

BANDON, Ore.– Make that 2 USGA champions for the Strafaci household.

Eighty- 5 years after his late grandpa, Frank, won the U.S. Amateur Public Links, Georgia Tech’s Tyler Strafaci recorded the 120th U.S. Amateur with a thrilling 1-up success over SMU’s Ollie Osborne in Sunday’s 36-hole champion match at Bandon Dunes.

Against a previous competitive skier from Reno, Nev., in Osborne, Strafaci fought through a thick marine layer that rolled through on the final 9, bringing cold temperature levels and sometimes no presence. He lost 2 straight holes to head to the par-5 finisher connected, however he then struck the shot of his life, a 4-iron from about 230 lawns out that landed 15 feet away, to establish the winning birdie.

“That was the first time in my life that I actually told myself I was going to hit a winning golf shot,” Strafaci stated. “I stepped back, and I closed my eyes and put my hands over my eyes … and I said, ‘This is your time to hit a winning shot. Go get it.'”

Strafaci’s dad, Frank Jr., who was on the bag today, was an accomplished amateur gamer and completed in 3 U.S. Amateurs, making match play as soon as. But that was absolutely nothing compared to Frank St., Tyler’s grandpa who passed away in 1988, ten years prior to Tyler was born.Frank Sr played 16 U.S. …