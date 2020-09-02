U.S. agency defends decision to withhold report on Russian claims about Biden’s health By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden holds campaign event in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania



By Mark Hosenball and Ted Hesson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Wednesday defended its decision to withhold circulation of an intelligence report warning that Russia was trying to portray Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden as mentally unstable.

A draft of the report, headlined “Russia Likely to Denigrate Health of US Candidates to Influence 2020 Election,” was submitted to the agency’s legislative and public affairs office on July 7, according to ABC News, which first reported the matter.

Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf told Fox News on Wednesday that the agency held up the memo because it lacked necessary context and was “very poorly written.” Wolf said both he and career DHS officials had raised questions about the report and that it would be rewritten.

“I’m going to continue to do my job () make sure that the information coming out of the department is first rate,” Wolf said.

The draft bulletin reported that Russian state media RT, Sputnik and a Russian proxy website between September 2019 and May 2020 posted allegations about “the poor mental health of 2020 presidential…