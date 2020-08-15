U.N. Human Rights team probes spike in tension in Chile`s restive Araucania By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters Protest in assistance of Mapuche neighborhoods members who have actually been put behind bars and on cravings strike, in Santiago



SANTIAGO (Reuters) – The Office of the United Nations’ High Commissioner for Human Rights validated on Saturday that it had actually sent out a fact-finding team to Chile’s restive Araucania area where an imprisoned native Mapuche leader has actually invested more than 100 days on cravings strike over his detention throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The OHCHR stated in a communique that its team had actually checked out the health center in the local capital Temuco where Celestino Cordova was being dealt with in addition to jails where a minimum of 20 other Mapuche convicts are on cravings strike.

It stated it had actually satisfied authorities, district attorneys and company agents, and native leaders who laid claims of forced expulsions from council residential or commercial property, extreme or unneeded usage of force by the authorities and racial discrimination.

The Mapuche are popular for their strong resistance to the Spanish conquest of Chile and have actually for years been defending what they consider their ancestral land versus landowners and the wood pulp market.

Cordova was imprisoned for 18 years in 2014 for his involvement in the killing of a senior landowning couple in an …