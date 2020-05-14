Tyson worker shares personal experience of having COVID-19

Labor advocates are against crops re-opening.

WATERLOO, Iowa — As an increasing number of meatpacking crops start to reopen, many will probably be working at a lowered stage.

Tyson worker Zach Medhaug says, “Tyson took their time to get us all tests and get it available.”

A Tyson worker for eight years, Zach examined optimistic for COVID-19.

“It felt like someone kicked me in the face.”

He works at Tyson’s Waterloo plant, the toughest hit in Eastern Iowa.

“My boss didn’t care if I went to go wash my hands 20 times in an hour as long as I could still work and get the work done,” he mentioned.

As meat processing crops grew to become coronavirus scorching spots, and the virus took maintain, 444 workers members on the Waterloo plant examined optimistic.

“The cold heart truth is no one saw this coming the way it came,” mentioned Zach.

Together, Gov. Reynolds and Tyson launched COVID-19 strike groups.

“We helped our employees recover and really provide the reassurance and confidence to return to work in a save environment and keep our food supply chain moving,” mentioned Gov. Reynolds.

UFCW Local 431 President Bob Waters says he is involved about all Tyson staff.

“If you test positive and get sent out of the plant you get short term disability,” mentioned Waters. “They’ve increased short term disability, they’ve waived all their waiting periods and their deductibles and they’ve increased it from 60 -90 per cent of your base pay.”

Tyson has carried out adjustments since reopening on May seventh. All workers should reply 10 pre-screening questions and their temperature is taken. Social distancing markers are outstanding all through, and partitions have been put in between work stations.