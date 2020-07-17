Tyson Fury’s sparring partner Jared Anderson seals quick KO win | Boxing News





Jared Anderson was Fury’s sparring partner

Jared Anderson knocked out Hector Perez in the first round of their heavyweight fight in Las Vegas on Thursday night.

Anderson was an instrumental part of Tyson Fury’s preparation to defeat Deontay Wilder, acting as a sparring partner to reproduce the former WBC champion.

Since then he has registered two stoppage victories, bringing his record to 5-0 with four of these ended in just a round.

The prospect from Ohio said: “That was too quick! I acquired him out of there and implemented what I’ve been taking care of in the gymnasium.

“I want to reunite as soon as possible. I leave that in the hands of my promoter, but when they provide me a romantic date, I’ll prepare yourself.

“It doesn’t matter who they put in front of me. Any of these guys who have fought in the ‘Bubble’, I’ll fight them.”

Anderson won in the first round

Anderson features a record of 5-0

Anderson, nicknamed ‘The Real Big Baby’, previously told Sky Sports about sparring with Fury: “He made me think a lot, it absolutely was a chess match, tit for tat.

“I was not at all brought in to directly imitate [Wilder]. I’m only 6’4” so my height does not match up. But I positively bring a great deal to the dining table – I’ll sharpen you up, ensure that you are aware of punches, make sure that you know when they are coming and know how to escape the way.

“If you are able to hit me, then you have some speed and technique.

“That’s our biggest point. I’m shorter, hard to hit, only a little faster. That was the idea made after our first sparring session.

“He knew that if he could hit me, he could definitely hit Wilder.”