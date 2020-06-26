Tyson Fury reveals why he turned down fight with Mike Tyson: ‘It was a lose-lose situation for me’

EX-BOXING CHAMP ROBERTO DURÁN TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

“[Mike Tyson’s] people contacted me, me and Mike had a call, it was all real but never materialized. Someone who was offering the cash to Mike came back and offered us peanuts completely. Mike was talking about $500 million figures, but what came back in some recoverable format was a joke, it was crazy,” he said.

Fury didn’t reveal the amount he was offered for the reason that particular instance, but said ESPN offered him $10 million to fight the 53-year-old former heavyweight champion.

BOXING GREAT OSCAR DE LA HOYA ‘REALLY CONSIDERING’ COMEBACK, WILL TAKE ON ‘ANY TOP GUY’

“I would have just loved to share the ring with him and move around,” the current WBC heavyweight champion said of Tyson. “But if he had won, then people would have said I was rubbish because a 53-year-old beat me; and if I had beaten him, then I would have been a bully.”

He added: “It was a lose-lose situation for me. It was money I didn’t need to fight a man past his best.”

Tyson has been rumored this month to be getting back into the ring against a amount of opponents. His trainer said last month Tyson could fight again in 6 months if he wanted.

Tyson has shown off his speed in the ring plus it appears as if he hasn’t skipped a beat.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A fight between Fury and Tyson might have been fun to watch. But Fury has potentially two super showdowns on his schedule – a trilogy fight against Deontay Wilder and a possible fight against Anthony Joshua. All three competitors are considered to be the top heavyweights on earth.