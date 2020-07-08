Tyson Fury made generous gesture to help cut-man who saved him during Otto Wallin fight | Boxing News



















WBC: Fury glove allegation ‘ridiculous’

Tyson Fury had a debt of gratitude to pay the cut-man who stitched up his worst-ever wound, and paid with a generous gesture at most needy time.

Jorge Capetillo was in Fury’s corner and dealt with the terrible cut he sustained during last year’s win against Otto Wallin.

The bloody injury was a major crisis that Fury overcame and, afterwards, Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn said: “I think any other country in the world, they would have stopped the fight.”

Fury endured an awful cut against Wallin

Cut-man Capetillo has been rewarded for his work

Thanks to Fury’s bravery and Capetillo’s role in stemming the bleeding, an emergency was averted.

“He is still very grateful,” Capetillo told Sky Sports. “When that he knew we were locked down due to Covid-19 and my fitness center was closed, he texted me and said: ‘Is there such a thing I can do to help?’

“He is still looking after me. He sent me money.

“I was supposed to be with Jessie Vargas in New York on March 14 but the fight was cancelled and I came house with empty pockets. I was scared, I didn’t understand what to do.

“He knew Jessie’s fight was cancelled. He asked about my family and what that he could do. He said: ‘I’ll straighten out some money for the family in order to be good’.

“Such generosity for me personally and my children.

“He is a great man, so humble. He had the time to ask how I was doing with my family during this crisis.”

Fury beat Wallin by unanimous decision

Fury changed his training team after the Wallin fight

Fury rebounded from his close-call against Wallin to comprehensively defeat Deontay Wilder for the WBC heavyweight championship.

Asked if his role enabled Fury to achieve greatness, Capetillo said: “If anybody saved it, it had been God!

“We all go through tough moments and that was his.

“Round by round I knew that I recently needed to give him one more round and he’d win the fight. I was telling him: ‘You are the better fighter’.

“He moved through difficult things in fights. That makes him, in life, a much better man and a better fighter.

“It was the worst cut I’ve ever seen and I am hoping it stays the worst cut I see.

“My feeling? I had to keep calm and transmit that individuals had every thing under control. He needed secureness.

“I controlled the bleeding and told him: ‘Everything will soon be good’.

“It’s a blessing and an honour to be around Tyson Fury.

“I will be grateful to him. I’ll always be here for him, anything I will help with.

“I am happy to see him be so pleased with his family. He has turned into a great family man, an excellent man of faith, an excellent boxer, an excellent champion. He has conquered it all.

“He is just a champion in the ring and a champion of life.

“I have a lot of love for him.”

After beating Wallin, Fury changed his training team and replaced trainer Ben Davison with Sugarhill Steward. In turn, Capetillo’s role was replaced by Jacob ‘Stitch’ Duran.

Stitch paid credit to his predecessor Capetillo: “I knew immediately it was a poor, bad cut.

“People forget there have been actually two cuts.

“In the occasions after I met with Jorge. Considering the circumstances that he passed the test, became a hero and saved the test.

“He brought out the importance of being a good cut-man.”

The build-up to Fury’s rematch with Wilder became about perhaps the old injury had sufficient time heal and was liable to reopen.

“Everybody was concerned except Fury and I,” Stitch said.

“The whole team, including his brothers, were glad to have me on board. It was the absolute most rational thing they could have inked, to bring me in. The Fury team comprehended that.

“I viewed his cuts. The medical practitioner who did the sewing did a significant job. The biggest & most important cut? You could barely view it.

“I told Fury: ‘I am here for maintenance. I use ice every round. My job is for you personally to go out as handsome as you walked in’.

“I tried to form a fatherly form of bond because, although this option are gladiators, on the inside they’re babies.

“Our first conversation was about when he fought Wladimir Klitschko. I was in Wladimir’s corner.

“I told Fury: ‘I thought Wladimir just had a bad day against you’.

“But I saw Fury against Wilder [the first time] and became an instant fan, I knew it was no fluke.

“I saw Fury doing in the gymnasium exactly what that he did on the night against Wilder.

“I’ve been at plenty of great events with great fighters in historic events, but Tyson Fury? That took me to a brand new level.

“It was a fun, electrifying, adrenaline-fuelled two weeks that I spent with him.”