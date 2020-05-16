Tyson Fury could face Kubrat Pulev instead of Anthony Joshua, says the Bulgarian’s manager Ivaylo Gotsev | Boxing News





Anthony Joshua will face Kubrat Pulev in his subsequent world title struggle

Kubrat Pulev is preparing for a world title “war” with Anthony Joshua after which “all roads lead” to Tyson Fury, says the Bulgarian’s manager Ivalyo Gotsev.

The IBF obligatory challenger is the subsequent opponent for unified champion Joshua, with places in Britain, the Middle East, China and Croatia being thought-about to host the WBA, IBF and WBO title struggle.

An all-British battle between Joshua and Fury continues to be mentioned, with promoter Eddie Hearn hoping to even signal a two-fight deal, however Gotsev is assured Pulev will fulfil his personal formidable plans.

“We’ve got a little history going here, with Kubrat and British heavyweights. He’s knocked off quite a few,” Gotsev instructed Sky Sports.

“He shut up Derek Chisora, as a result of he had a giant mouth. That was nice, then beating one other Fury, the little cousin was additionally a reasonably good feat. That was the struggle that certified him to be the No 1 contender to Joshua, one other British champion, so there’s a little connection there.

“Kubrat versus UK, I like that. A little name for himself there, so yeah, let’s deal with Joshua first. Let the best man win, and then we’ll look at options with Tyson Fury.

It would be delightful to face the UK champions, one after another, wouldn’t it. Ivaylo Gotsev

“Either manner, all roads result in Fury. I can say that, as a result of I believe he is proven to be one of the supreme guys on the market, if not the supreme man.

“He is the man. It would be delightful to face the UK champions, one after another, wouldn’t it.”

Matchroom Boxing boss Hearn confirmed Joshua will make a solitary title defence towards Pulev this yr, though it stays unsure whether or not the 30-year-old will obtain the deliberate homecoming struggle.

“The focus remains the same – do the fight in the UK,” Hearn instructed Sky Sports. “We have also now conceded that AJ will only fight once this year.

“Before it was all about getting that struggle in early-August to verify we could struggle in December. Because of the preparation wanted and the magnitude of his exhibits, AJ will solely field as soon as in 2020.

“We hope between September and December reside gates will return to the UK. There can be an opportunity they will not – if that is the case, we’ll take the struggle elsewhere.

“We have had a quantity of approaches from the Middle East, China, and Croatia to stage the struggle. We wish to give ourselves each alternative to stage it in the UK, however we all know it is probably not attainable.

“We want the mandatory defence boxed off, out of the way, before he moves into the undisputed fight next year.”

Pulev has not been crushed since a sole defeat to Wladimir Klitschko in 2014, and is already placing plans in place for a historic conquer Joshua.

Pulev plans to carry a world heavyweight title again to Bulgaria

“His mindset is – we’re going to war,” stated Gotsev. “Going to battle, it is so much of preparation, we all know what’s at stake.

“This is his likelihood to rise to the prime and change into the first and solely heavyweight champion from our nation, and that half of the world.

“It’s a very exciting time for him and he’s doing everything he has to do to get himself ready for this fight.

“It’s going to be a formidable struggle. They’re the similar top, similar bodily energy and let’s examine who’s the higher boxer now, and a greater fighter of this period.

“Kubrat will present a great challenge for Joshua, that’s all I can say.”