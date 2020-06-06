Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder’s third fight could land in Australia, China or an NFL stadium | Boxing News























Fury: I’ll beat Wilder then AJ!

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder’s trilogy fight could happen in Macau, China, the place traders are “ready to put the money up” to host the occasion, says promoter Bob Arum.

Australia and the brand new stadium owned by NFL franchise the Las Vegas Raiders are additionally into account for the WBC heavyweight championship fight which Arum is adamant will occur this 12 months.

“When we postponed the fight in July we punted it to October,” Top Rank’s Arum, who represents Fury, instructed Sky Sports.

“I then known as Fury and instructed him to neglect about October. We’ll attempt to do it in November or December. We are transferring forward.

“Maybe Macau which wants to draw clients and has great protocols. They have had, for months now, no circumstances of coronavirus.

“There are six massive on line casino properties in Macau.

“We’ve talked to them. They’re able to put up cash for the Fury fight in opposition to Wilder in November or December.

“We are waiting to see if the authorities in Macau will allow an event with full spectators in November or December.”

Macau, the autonomous area off the coast of China, has hosted fights promoted by Arum earlier than. Manny Pacquiao twice fought there, as has Vasiliy Lomachenko.

Arum defined different choices: “Our friends in Australia are talking about doing this fight, probably in Sydney. That’s a possibility.”

Arum beforehand promoted Pacquiao’s fight in opposition to Jeff Horn in Brisbane, Australia.

Fury stopped Wilder in their rematch

Hope hasn’t been misplaced for staging Fury vs Wilder III in the United States, the place the earlier two fights had been held.

“Maybe we can do it with a full attendance at the new stadium in Vegas of the Raiders,” Arum stated. “Maybe we could do it with 20,000 or 30,000 people [later in the year].”

The Allegiant Stadium, the official identify of the Raiders’ new residence, is a $1.eight billion venue with 65,000 seats that the NFL workforce will use from subsequent season.

“I can’t tell you where, but I’m pretty sure we’ll get this event on in November or December,” Arum stated.

“We’re not sleeping. We’re working hard to get it done.”

Fury and Wilder drew their first fight earlier than the Brit brilliantly beat the American in their rematch. Wilder is contractually entitled to a third fight.

The Allegiant Stadium, new residence of the Las Vegas Raiders

Fury instructed Sky Sports: “Heavyweight boxing takes one punch. Dismantle Deontay Wilder? It solely takes one punch off Deontay Wilder.

“Still a really harmful opponent, nonetheless a really hungry man, who’s coming in there to show his price, to show he can come again and turn out to be a two-time heavyweight champion.

“More dangerous than the last fight, for sure.”

Wilder instructed Premier Boxing Champions’ podcast: “In my eyes, I don’t see Fury as a champion. He ain’t the champion yet because we’ve still got one more fight left.

“People that know boxing know that it wasn’t Deontay Wilder on that night time. I used to be a zombie on that night time.”

On a third fight, Wilder stated: “Why wouldn’t I want it?”