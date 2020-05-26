Tyrrells ends Premier 15s backing to leave women’s top tier without title sponsor

The Rugby Football Union has actually started its look for a brand-new sponsor of the Premier 15 s after crisp producer Tyrrells revealed it will certainly finish its backing of England’s elite ladies’s rugby union competitors.

The potato crisp brand name, which is had by KP Snacks, began a three-year collaboration with the elite amateur organization when it introduced in 2017.

Two months given that the ladies’s top- trip was reversed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tyrrells verified in a declaration it will certainly not be restoring its sponsorship when it ends in August 2020.

It is the 2nd significant sponsor to reveal it will certainly reduce connections with elite ladies’s sporting activity in current weeks, after banking company Investec revealed its nine-year collaboration with England’s top-tier ladies’s hockey organization will certainly finish this summer season.

Simon Massie-Taylor, the RFU’s primary business policeman, stated: “We would certainly such as to give thanks to Tyrrells for their substantial assistance in promoting the ladies’s video game over the previous 3 years as the very first title sponsor of the ladies’s top organization.

“The collaboration saw document seeing numbers and also presences at suits and also even more notably produced an enduring heritage, motivating a lot more ladies and also women throughout the nation to obtain associated with the video game.

“We are actively exploring new partners for the top-tier tournament and are confident the title sponsorship of the England Women’s Premier 15s game will be an attractive proposition.”

As the main group companion for the Hundred, cricket’s front runner brand-new competition, KP Snacks stated last month it would certainly continue to be fully commited to partnering with the competitors in advance of its launch in 2021, after it was delayed due to the infection.

Kevin McNair, marketing supervisor of KP Snacks, stated: “Tyrrells has enjoyed three hugely rewarding years as the title sponsor of the Premier 15s. We are proud to have been the inaugural title partner for the tournament and help aid the significant growth of the women’s game during this period.”

“Following a recent review of our plans we have taken the decision not to continue with our sponsorship programme as we look to align all our brand sponsorship arrangement with the business’s overall focus. We wish the teams every success and look forward to seeing the women’s game continue to break boundaries and records in the future.”