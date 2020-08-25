Tyrell Williams has torn labrum in his shoulder, but he’s one tough dude

Tyrell Williams will attempt to play through a significant shoulder injury.

There is some enjoyment developing around the Las Vegas Raiders due to their young weapons on offense, but pass receiver Tyrell Williams extending the field as the vertical part of this attack may be the X-factor that brings this group near the playoffs. All of the optimism surrounding Williams’ 2020 season now hangs by a thread, as he suffered a severe shoulder injury in practice.

Williams suffered a torn shoulder labrum in practice today. Against all chances, Williams will attempt to rehab the injury and play through it, as the explosive wideout does not wish to miss out on one breeze of video game action.

#Raiders WR Tyrell Williams has a torn labrum in his shoulder, sources state. He’s going to attempt to play through it after rehabbing for a couple of weeks. A tough job, but the big-play WR will try it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 24, 2020

Tyrell Williams was theNo 1 pass receiver for the Raiders in 2019

While Darren Waller became theNo 1 pass-catching choice for the Raiders, Williams, who signed a four-year $44 million contract after beginning his profession with the Los Angeles Chargers, taped 651 yards…