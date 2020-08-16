Tyreek Hill really just left Patrick Mahomes hanging (Video)

Patrick Mahomes # 15 and Tyreek Hill # 10 of the Kansas City Chiefs go over plays throughout the Kansas City Chiefs practice prior to Super Bowl LIV at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southern University on January 31, 2020 in Davie,Florida (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs are the ruling Super Bowl champs and at the start of training school, it’s clear that this group likes to have a good time and does not take themselves too seriously.

There’s nobody disrespecting Patrick Mahomes around the NFL, nevertheless, that does not imply the ruling Super Bowl MVP does not constantly get revealed the love amongst his Chiefs colleagues.

No, this isn’t any outright disrespect or anything that will lead to a debate or soap-opera-like headings. This is more comical than anything.

After Tyreek Hill taken a pass throughout a drill throughout training school, his course took him towards Mahomes who was doing his own exercises and drills. Mahomes extended his hand to dap up Hill who completely snubbed his MVP quarterback and half-billion-dollar guy.

Tyreek Hill leaves Patrick Mahomes hanging

This is the most innocent and …