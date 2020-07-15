Tyra Banks to join ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as a host and EP

Banks will be not only be the new host, but an executive producer, according to a news release from ABC obtained by CNN.

“I’ve been a fan of ‘DWTS’ since its beginning … The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances … it’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk,” Banks said in the news release.

“Tom has set a powerful stage, and I’m excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats.”

Longtime host Tom Bergeron on Monday broke the news that he will not be returning to the dancing competition show after 15 years in his role.