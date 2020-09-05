Tyra Banks hints ‘DWTS’ judge Len Goodman’s job status is unknown for Season 29

“Carrie Ann is definitely back, and Bruno [Tonioli], who I can’t wait to vibe with because he is just as crazy as I am,” Banks, 46, told the outlet.

She included: “At the moment, we’re trying to figure out how to incorporate Len Goodman because he is in England and there’s all these travel restrictions because of COVID-19 So we’re attempting to figure that out.”

ABC DECLINED TO PICK UP TOM BERGERON’S ‘DANCING WITH THE STARS’ CONTRACT, REP SAYS

Banks’ remarks followed she just recently confessed to Us Weekly that she thinks changing Bergeron, who hosted the program because 2005, and Andrews will be a hard task.

“I think the challenge is stepping into shoes,” Banks told Us. “I mean, you know, Tom Bergeron and Erin, they lead the show, this is one of the top-rated shows in the world. So [I’m] respecting the stage that they have set and then adding my icing to that. I feel confident about that, but of course, it’s a challenge, but I don’t back away from challenges.”

In 1997, the “America’s Next Top Model” judge was called “Supermodel of the Year” by VH1 and in the exact same year ended up being the very first Black lady to grace …