Tyra Banks Addresses Her Controversial America’s Next Top Model Comments: ‘I Cringe’

Tyra Banks is taking blame for the America’s Next Top Model moments which have made her “cringe.”

As you might have probably seen by now, clips have just lately resurfaced on-line through which the host says some pretty cringeworthy issues, and now she’s talking out about it.

In one clip from cycle 13 of the fact competitors sequence, Banks inspired the fashions to darken their pores and skin tones for a photograph shoot. Another video exhibits Tyra asking cycle 6 winner Dani Evans:

“Do you really think you can have a CoverGirl contract with a gap in your mouth? It’s not marketable.”

Telling ET‘s Kevin Frazier through Zoom, she referenced the cycle 13 shoot:

“Yes, I apologized for it. Because we put it out and even me just watching it after, I was like, ‘Oh, this ain’t right.’ We felt like our skin is beautiful, let’s paint the world our color. And then when we saw it, we were like, ‘Oh no, this excuses other people to do this in a negative way.’”

The 46-year-old added:

“We realized that, and I went on my talk show and did an entire segment on what we did. What we did was wrong, and we apologized for it. But not everybody saw that. There’s a whole new generation of people that didn’t grow up with my show and didn’t see that.”

And as for the clip the place she known as out Evans’ hole, she admits:

“I cringe. And I cringe through the eyes of today.”

She beforehand apologized for the “insensitivity” of previous feedback made on the present through Twitter earlier this month. Banks wrote on the time:

“Been seeing the posts about the insensitivity of some past ANTM moments and I agree with you. Looking back, those were some really off choices. Appreciate your honest feedback and am sending so much love and virtual hugs.”

Not lengthy after the fallout, former choose Jay Manuel introduced the forthcoming launch of his guide, which is loosely based mostly off of his life and experiences on the present. Today, Jay and Tyra don’t have any relationship to talk of, and he famous that the final time they noticed one another was in 2017:

“Over the past few years, we’ve emailed. To be very honest, we really have no relationship to speak of, which is really sad. Our time together on ANTM was amazingly productive and, at times, magical. We got to experience being part of a global phenomenon.”

What did U consider the controversial clips, Perezcious readers?? Let us know (under) within the feedback.

