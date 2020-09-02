Typhoon Maysak: South and North Korea brace for two storms

Typhoon Maysak– which is presently comparable to a Category 4 cyclone– is anticipated to make landfall on the southern part of the Korean Peninsula Wednesday night, regional time. The storm presently has winds of 130 miles per hour (215 kilometers per hour) however is anticipated to damage to a Category 2 storm with winds of around 99 to 108 miles per hour (160 to 175 kph) by the time it makes landfall on theKorean Peninsula

If Typhoon Maysak makes landfall on the Korean Peninsula, it would be the 4th called storm to do so this year. The typhoon takes its name from a Cambodian word for a kind of tree.

The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) anticipates South Korea will be struck by heavy rains and strong winds on bothWednesday and Thursday

And there’s more bad weather condition in shop for the area. Tropical Storm Haishen is anticipated to reinforce into a typhoon within the next 24 hr, prior to ending up being the equivalent of a Category 4 cyclone by the end of the week.

It’s anticipated to threaten Japan’s southwestern Kyushu area Sunday, and possibly impact theKorean Peninsula Monday Japan’s meteorological firm is alerting that the storm might be the 3rd most significant to strike the nation because records started practically 70 years earlier. Preparations underway Both North and South Korea are preparing as the two storms method. South Korean federal government authorities have actually been dispatched to areas anticipated to be impacted by Typhoon Maysak, South Korea’s Ministry of Interior and Safety revealed in a.

