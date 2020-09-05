Typhoon Maysak: North Korea vows to punish officials over ‘casualties’



State broadcaster KCTV revealed video footage of flooded streets in Wonsan





North Korea has actually pledged to punish regional officials over a typhoon that struck the eastern coast on Wednesday.

A Workers’ Party paper blamed authorities in the seaside city of Wonsan for stopping working to get ready for Typhoon Maysak, and implicated them of having an “irresponsible attitude”.

The paper did not state the number of were missing out on, hurt or dead, however stated there were “dozens of casualties”.

It declared officials stopped working to follow orders offered by the ruling celebration.

Local authorities in Wonsan had actually been advised to “immediately organise a project to thoroughly identify properties at risk and evacuate all residents”, Saturday’s Rodong Sinmun paper stated.

“A decision was made to impose severe party, administrative, and legal punishment to those responsible for the casualties.”

It is difficult to confirm whether the regional officials did neglect these orders, or if they’re being unjustly targeted by the ruling celebration in order to calm public discontent, …