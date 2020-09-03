Typhoon Maysak: Japan Coast Guard searches for missing ship with 43 sailors and 5,800 cows aboard

The Gulf Livestock 1 transferred a call for help early Wednesday when it had to do with 185 kilometers (115 miles) west of Amami Oshima island, about midway in between Okinawa and Kyushu, Japan’s southernmost primary island.

The location in the East China Sea was being damaged by the effective typhoon, comparable to a Category 4 typhoon with winds of a minimum of 130 miles per hour, at the time the ship went missing.

The saved sailor was discovered late Wednesday, after majority a day in the water. He remained in excellent condition, the Coast Guard stated.

The 133.6-meter-long (438 foot) ship, crewed by 39 (*43 *), 2 New Zealanders and 2 Australians, was cruising from Napier, New Zealand, to Tangshan, China, according to the authorities in Japan, New Zealand and Australia.