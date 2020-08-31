Typhoon Maysak: Forecast to strengthen as it moves toward Japan, the Korean Peninsula

If it makes landfall in the Korean Peninsula, it would be the 4th called storm to do so this year.
Unfortunately for parts of Japan and South Korea, Typhoon Maysak is a substantially more powerful system than Bavi was. And even more enhancing is anticipated prior to its preliminary landfall on Tuesday early morning.
Maysak is forecast to strengthen to a prospective Category 4 comparable typhoon, with winds of 220 kph as it barrels throughoutJapan’s Ryukyu Islands
The system will be alarmingly close to the city of Okinawa by early Tuesday and has actually currently triggered considerable flight disturbances in the area.
Maysak, a name of Cambodian origin for a kind of tree, is forecast to damage just somewhat as it nears a 2nd landfall west of Busan, South Korea, at some point late Wednesday afternoon.
Winds are forecast to be near 200 kph (124 miles per hour), strong enough to designate it a significant Category 3 typhoon if it remained in the Atlantic Ocean.
The danger of …