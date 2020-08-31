Typhoon Maysak: Forecast to strengthen as it moves toward Japan, the Korean Peninsula

If it makes landfall in the Korean Peninsula, it would be the 4th called storm to do so this year.

Unfortunately for parts of Japan and South Korea, Typhoon Maysak is a substantially more powerful system than Bavi was. And even more enhancing is anticipated prior to its preliminary landfall on Tuesday early morning.

Maysak is forecast to strengthen to a prospective Category 4 comparable typhoon, with winds of 220 kph as it barrels throughoutJapan’s Ryukyu Islands

The system will be alarmingly close to the city of Okinawa by early Tuesday and has actually currently triggered considerable flight disturbances in the area. According to FlightAware , over 100 flights, or almost 40% of air traffic, has actually been stopped at Okinawa’s Naha (OKA) airport. This represent the most disturbances to any single airport around the world as of Monday afternoon regional time. The trickle-down impact was felt at Tokyo’s Handea airport (HND) as about 90 set up flights, or 10% of its departures, were canceled as well. Maysak, a name of Cambodian origin for a kind of tree, is forecast to damage just somewhat as it nears a 2nd landfall west of Busan, South Korea, at some point late Wednesday afternoon. Winds are forecast to be near 200 kph (124 miles per hour), strong enough to designate it a significant Category 3 typhoon if it remained in the Atlantic Ocean. The danger of …

