Typhoon Haishen lashes Korean Peninsula after battering Japan

Earlier on Monday, Typhoon Haishen had winds of 160 kilometers per hour (99 miles per hour), making it equivalent to a low-end Category 2 hurricane in the Atlantic. It’s the second major storm to hit the region in less than a week after the region was lashed by Typhoon Maysak on Wednesday.

At least 1,640 South Koreans have been evacuated out of the storm’s path so far, according to South Korea’s Ministry of the Interior and Safety. Around 23,500 households remain without power due to strong winds brought by Haishen, according to South Korea’s eastern North Gyeongsang province.

On Monday, one person was injured in the South Korean city of Busan on the country’s southeastern coast, when strong winds flipped a car, according to the ministry.

Turbine generators in two nuclear power plants in the country’s southeastern city of Gyeongju stopped automatically on Monday. The ministry is reviewing the cause.

On Sunday, Typhoon Haishen pounded the Japanese island of Kyushu, with windspeeds of nearly 195 kph (121 mph). Authorities in Kyushu’s Miyazaki prefecture said one man was rescued, but three other men and one woman remain missing. Teams are continuing to search for the four missing people, who disappeared after homes were washed into a river in southwestern Japan, according to local authorities. At least 46 people were injured in Kyushu as the typhoon passed over on Sunday, according to Japanese public broadcaster NHK. At least 253,530 households in Kyushu were still…

