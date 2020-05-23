Tyler the Creator ‘Surfs’ on His Bike in L.A.

Exclusive

Tyler the Creator looks even more like Tyler the Cheese Grater nowadays– ’cause the man can seriously shred … and also he does not also need to be in the water to do it.

Here’s the rapper/producer out in L.A. today obtaining his bike trip on with some awesome circus-like techniques to flavor it up a little bit. The dude enriched on his two-wheeler and also well balanced himself on the handlebars and also bar … and also looked similar to a land variation of an internet user.

It appears he was up there for a strong couple of secs approximately while the bike was in activity– so it most definitely appears he’s had some exercise with this feat. BTW, the entire point was social distance-friendly … no person else around him, simply a person and also his bike. Well done.

In various other TTC information … the guy simply struck his 1 year wedding anniversary for his Grammy- winning cd, “IGOR,” and also also went down a brand-new track from the paper copy variation to calm followers excitedly awaiting his following job. He’s additionally obtained a brand-new garments line with Levi’s.