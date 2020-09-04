Tyler Perry’s New Atlanta Estate Appears to Include a Runway

The incredible estate Tyler Perry‘s structure might quickly require its own damn postal code, ’cause it appears he’s constructing his own airport on a residential or commercial property suitable for a billionaire!!!

TMZ’s acquired pictures and video of the 35,000-square-foot estate he’s constructing on 1,200 acres nearAtlanta As you can see … there are 2 structures on the residential or commercial property. The much larger structure is the primary home and it’s inching more detailed to ending up being a finished task.



They’re constructing a huge swimming pool, along with a grand entryway to the residential or commercial property. Also, take a look at the smaller sized structure that appears to currently be finished.

And, Tyler might no longer have a usage for a business airport, since it appears like he’s developing his own runway!

We’re believing the smaller sized structure might in fact be a wall mount … potentially for his personal jet. It’s just fitting, because Forbes acknowledged Tyler now has billionaire status.