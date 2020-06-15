Tyler Perry offers to pay for Rayshard Brooks’ funeral

Brooks was fatally shot by an Atlanta police officer on Friday after officers responded to a call of a man sleeping in an automobile at a drive-thru in a Wendy’s restaurant

Authorities said Brooks failed a sobriety test.

Footage of the incident released by police showed that a struggle ensued between Brooks and two officers after an officer attempted to arrest Brooks.

Brooks took an officer’s Taser throughout the struggle and will be seen running away as he also pointed the Taser at the officers.