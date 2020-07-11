Tyler Cameron Says ‘Life’s Been Dark’ & ‘Tough’ Since His Mother Passed Away

Tyler Cameron is opening about some recent “dark” and “rough” times.

As you’re likely aware, the Bachelorette alum’s mother Andrea Cameron unexpectedly died in February, and ever since then he has perhaps not “been right.”

Related: How Tyler Cameron Is Coping With The News Of Ex Gigi Hadid’s Pregnancy!

Along with a photo of himself swimming and the place set to ‘Lost At Sea,’ the 27-year-old shared to Instagram on Wednesday:

“Life’s been dark, life’s been tough, life has seemed like a continuous beat down at times lately. One thing after another. But one thing I do know, life is still beautiful and the fight back is what makes it beautiful. My life has been dark ever since I’ve felt the coldness of death.I ain’t been right. Simple as that.”

Ugh. So unbelievably sad, and we can’t imagine what Tyler and his family have already been going through. In addition to Tyler, Andrea left behind sons Ryan and Austin, along side so many more who loved her.

Gigi Hadid‘s ex added:

“There’s only one way out into the light and that is to fight, heal, fight, heal, and fight some more. But when I fight, I’m going to lead with love as I always have. I will always keep putting a smile on my face no matter how dark of times it is.”

Read the total caption (below):

Sending you like, Tyler!!

[Image via Tyler Cameron/Instagram.]