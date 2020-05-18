Tyler Cameron Asks Fans To ‘Lift’ Up Hannah Brown With Love After Her N-Word Controversy!

Tyler Cameron desires followers to point out some mercy on Hannah Brown…

ICYMI, the previous Bachelorette got here beneath fireplace this weekend after a video clip of her saying the N-word whereas singing alongside to DaBaby‘s Rockstar went viral and drew the ire of followers and Bachelor Nation alums alike. While many have already determined that Miz Brown is canceled, the one-time contestant is urging his followers to reply with love as an alternative of hate to offer the truth TV star one other likelihood.

For the report, there’s no excusing what Hannah did and even she is aware of that! The 25-year-old issued not one, however two totally different apologies in regards to the matter, though the latter was undoubtedly extra honest than the primary. As critics proceed to voice their opinions amid the continued fallout, Tyler took to his Instagram Story on Sunday and argued:

“In these moments, you have the opportunity to burry someone or lift them up. We need to lift HB up from this. She is learning and growing just like every single one of us. Love rids hate. Hate only makes more hate. Let’s learn and lift each other up with love.”

Wait, did he simply pull that from a Martin Luther King Jr. speech or what?! Cameron additionally reposted a clip the place Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay addressed the controversy and continued:

“Rachel hit the nail on the head. Y’all need to look at the comments. We have a long ways to go on this issue and a lot to learn. If you find yourself getting defensive, you are part of the problem.”

He went on to handle individuals throughout social media who defended Hannah’s use of the phrase:

“This is not about dragging HB. This is about using your platform for reasons like this. So we can educate those who don’t get it. This is bigger than HB. This is a societal problem. Those that say it’s part of the song and that they can sing it are so out of touch. HB is not racist. I know. But blaming the rap artist is not the answer. Educate yourself and listen to what Rachel has to say about the word bitch and hopefully it’ll start to click for you.”

Wow, effectively stated!

The 27-year-old appears to know HB’s transfer was inexcusable, however he desires us all to give attention to the larger image, which is ensuring cases like this cease taking place altogether! He is perhaps extra inclined to steer with kindness given the tender spot that clearly nonetheless exists for his ex-girlfriend, however his logic is fairly sound right here. And as we talked about, he’s hardly the primary to talk out in regards to the problem.

For those that didn’t catch Hannah’s revised apology, she stated:

“I owe you all a major apology. There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said. I have read your messages and seen the hurt that I have caused. I own it all. I am terribly sorry and know that whether in public or private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better.”

But this got here solely after Lindsay, the ABC franchise’s first and solely Black feminine lead, challenged her for copping out the primary time followers expressed anger over the clip:

“You know, it’s easy to make a statement. It’s easy to hide behind words but when you’re bold enough to say the N-word on camera, on your platform.. let me just say, when you’re bold enough to say the word on your platform, then you need to be bold enough to use your face on camera and apologize the same way you said the word.”

Do you assume any of this can make a distinction for Hannah’s repute?