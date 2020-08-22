Tyler Breeze unveils new LeftRightLeftRight Championship

Tyler Breeze altered the video game, and now he’s altered the title. After effectively protecting the UpUpDownDown Title versus Samoa Joe, Breeze revealed an all-new LeftRightLeftRight Championship
Breeze made history as the longest-reigning champ with the win over “Joey Headrocker.” The accomplishment wasn’t enough to please Prince Pretty who discarded his long-held title and exposed the brand name-new championship.
The “2020 Super SlamSummer Spectacular Turbo 2020” likewise included Sasha Banks handling the One Chip Challenge after a defeat to Sarath Ton, and Aleister Black & Zelina Vega fighting Adam Cole & Cesaro.
Check out the video listed below to see the whole stream.