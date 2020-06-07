Tyaak fire: police investigate holiday home blaze that killed boy and man | Victoria

Detectives will speak to family in hospital after a fatal house fire in regional Victoria killed a man and a six-year-old boy and left several the others injured, one fighting for his life.

The 33-year-old and the boy died in the Tyaak holiday home in Cunninghams Road on Saturday after fire engulfed the home about 11.40pm.

Firefighters took an hour and a half to bring the blaze in check.

A 34-year-old man was taken to hospital where that he remains in a critical condition, according to police on Sunday. Four kids and three other adults were taken fully to hospital in a serious condition and one adult was in a well balanced condition, based on Ambulance Victoria.

It is understood others were assessed at the scene.

Sergeant Daniel Raynor said the arson and explosives squad was investigating the cause of the blaze and he expected the inquiry to extend while detectives spoke to family in hospital.

“Given the extremely tragic circumstances and the situation that we now have, those conversations and those investigations, I dare say, will be ongoing for some time,” that he said.

Police believe 13 people were staying in the holiday property for the long weekend.