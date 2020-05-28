TX Cops Draw Guns on Black Male with Hands Already Up, Allegedly Ran Stop Sign



A 21-year-old black man justifiably panicked when a number of cops pulled weapons on him and repeatedly screamed, “Show me your hands” … though he was clearly already displaying them.

The incident performed out in Midland, Texas on May 16 however video of the arrest began circulating late final week. It’s going viral now as a consequence of George Floyd‘s lethal arrest in Minneapolis, as a result of it underscores the tense dynamic between African-Americans and police … even throughout one thing as minor as working a cease signal.

The younger man’s title is Tye Anders and the video reveals him get out of his automotive after pulling into his driveway. He instantly places his fingers up and begins repeatedly asking cops why they stopped him. Cops advised him he ran a cease signal. Police have been barking orders for him to place his fingers up … though you’ll be able to see his fingers have been up. Tye even dropped to his knees and laid on his abdomen with his fingers out.

Later within the video, you’ll be able to hear Anders crying and telling cops he is scared earlier than his 90-year-old grandmother walks out making an attempt to defuse the scenario. But, even then cops do not method Anders … as one officer could be heard asking if there’s anybody else within the automobile.

After Anders lies on the bottom, you’ll be able to hear cops telling him to face up. Cops finally transfer in to make the arrest. There are inaccurate experiences the grandmother was tackled by cops, however you’ll be able to see within the physique cam footage she journeys over Tye and is helped again up by cops.

Tye was finally arrested for evading arrest … however the method through which it went down has sparked controversy in Midland, the place officers will maintain a city corridor assembly later Thursday to handle it.

The video, in fact, amplifies the panic black residents really feel even throughout routine visitors stops. As we have reported … new surveillance video confirmed Floyd reveals no indicators of resisting throughout his arrest earlier than he was killed by a cop urgent his knee on Floyd’s neck.