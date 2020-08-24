TWS Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds, IPX7 Waterproof Bluetooth Earphones Hands-Free Microphone Wireless Earbuds with Built-in Mic Headset Premium Sound for Driving,Office,Sport with Charging Case



2020 New Bluetooth 5.0 3D Stereo Earphones

Wireless earphones use the latest Bluetooth V5.0 chip set to ensure a stable and seamless connection with Bluetooth 5.0 and high-sensitivity devices up to 13 meters away. Smart Noise Canceling technology intelligently filters the noise of the environment.

True wireless Earbuds designed with superior Hi-Fi sound and ultra-long playtime.



It’s your perfect workout companion with secure fit and an IPX-7 waterproof rating.

Bluetooth Version: 5.0

Bluetooth Transmission Range: 13m{40feet}

Weight: 3.5 g

Power Bank Capacity: 800mAh

Earbuds Battery Capacity: 50mAh *2

Input: 5 V / 1A

Superior Sound Quality

13mm dynamic speakers and noise isolation deliver clear and flawless in-ear call quality. Crystal clarity and deep, resonant bass with delicately tuned sound signature delivers you the immersive sound sound and put you on the stage center.

IPX7 Waterproof

Certificated with IPX7 waterproof level, they can easily repel sweat and rain. A great sense of security is given to you even if you bring them out for outdoor activities or you wear them when it rains. Bluetooth Earbuds is the ideal Earbuds for sport and work.

Pocket-sized Charging Case

Easy to carry ,2.6*2.8 inch, is shorter than a bank card, for easy storing in the pocket

Powerful Charging Case

The charging case is not only a protector but also a power bank for the headphones. Built-in larger capacity, the Wireless Headphones charging case could recharge the earbuds 8 time, up to 40 working continuous hours. No worry about the power off if you are outside

♬【Supreme Sound Quality】 6 mm premium quality drivers deliver superior sound to you. Immersive music enjoyment comes with extra bass and crystal treble. Passive Noise Cancellation design makes sure no interruption in your private music time.

♬【 With Quick Charging Box 】The portable charging box is ultra-light and has 800mAh large capacity lithium batteries, allowing you to enjoy more than 5-6 hours of uninterrupted music or talk time after each individual charge. The headset can be fully charged about 5 times, only takes 45 mins to fully charged.

♬【Wearing Comfortable & IPX7 Waterproof】We tested the earbuds with over 100 unique human ears to create an incredibly ergonomic and comfortable design. With the weight of 3.5g each, fit your ears and will not be easy to fall off. The sealed shell and interior nano-coating can easily repel Sweat and rain, making the headphones great for outdoor sports and long workouts. Don’t worry if your sweat will damage it.

♬【After-sales Guarantee】Our Products have 12 months Replacement Warranty and 100% Satisfaction Guarantee, If you are not Satisfied with your Purchase for Any Reason, Please Feel Free To Contact Us.