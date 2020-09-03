Two young children who were swept away in North Carolina flash flood found dead

Rescuers in North Carolina found the bodies of a 5-year-old girl and her 4-year-old brother who had actually been swept away by floodwaters, bringing an end to a dayslong search, authorities stated Thursday.

“We were hoping a for a better outcome,” Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell statedThursday “But at least this morning, we have retrieved them. The family has been notified, and we want to keep the family in our thoughts and our prayers.”

The children, Alexa Castro, and Abraham Martinez, Jr., were with their mom, Vanessa Castro, in a cars and truck when flash floods struck Smithfield in Johnston County, about 30 miles south of Raleigh, on Monday night.

First responders were able at first to reach both the mom and Abraham Jr., however the young boy slipped away when a rescue boat capsized, officials said.

Alexa’s body was found on Wednesday afternoon and Abraham’s on Thursday early morning, according to the constable.

“Everybody that I’ve talked to has been in continuous prayer for this family and these kids and their safety — and we have found them,” Bizzell told reporters

The children’s bodies were found in a shallow creek that feeds into the Neuse River, and Bizzell stated that if they had actually been brought away by the river’s fast-moving waters, their bodies may never ever have actually been found.

“I’m just thankful that they never got into the Neuse River,” Bizzell stated.

“It’s an unfortunate day for for the household, it’s …