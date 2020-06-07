Two women found dead in north-west London park | UK news

Two women have been found dead in a park in north-west London, the Metropolitan police have said.

Police were called to Fryent Country Park on Slough Lane in Wembley soon after 1pm on Sunday to reports that two women had been found unresponsive. They were pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.

Homicide detectives have been informed and inquiries into the circumstances of the incident carry on, the Met said.

No arrests have been made and the following of kin have been informed.

Gerry Campbell, a former Scotland Yard detective chief superintendent, shared the news on Twitter, writing: “Tragic news emerging as the bodies of 2 women are found in London’s Fryent Country Park, Kinsbury. Awaits further details from @metpoliceuk on the circumstances. More grieving family and friends. #RIP”

The Josh Hanson Trust, an anti-knife crime charity, tweeted: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families at this time.”

A postmortem examination would take place in due course, police said.