Two women found dead at cliffs in East Sussex

The bodies of two women have been recovered from cliffs in East Sussex.

HM Coastguard and Sussex Police launched the search and rescue operation on Monday morning.

Both women were declared dead at the scene in Peaceheaven.

Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines

They have not yet been formally identified.

A spokesman for the coastguard said: “HM Coastguard has this morning been assisting Sussex Police with an incident at Rushy Hill, Peacehaven.

left Created with Sketch.



right Created with Sketch.



1/50 18 May 2020 A fan celebrates outside Celtic Park after Celtic were crowned champions of the Scottish Premiership. Hearts were also relegated after a decision was made to conclude the season with immediate effect PA 2/50 17 May 2020 People on Brighton beach after the introduction of measures to bring the country out of lockdown PA 3/50 16 May 2020 Police lead away Piers Corbyn, brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, as protesters gather in breach of lockdown rules in Hyde Park in London after the introduction of measures to bring the country out of lockdown. PA 4/50 15 May 2020 Estonian freelance ballet dancer and choreographer, Eve Mutso performs her daily fitness routine near her home in Glasgow, Scotland Getty 5/50 14 May 2020 Senior charge nurse Jan Ferguson views artwork “Theatre of Dott’s” by Kate Ive, inspired by Professor Norman Dott and his neurosurgery theatres at the Western General from 1960-2019. It is one of a number of artworks which sit on the walls of NHS Lothians’ Department of Clinical Neurosciences (DCN) which has been transferred into a purpose-built new home on the Little France campus in Edinburgh PA 6/50 13 May 2020 Team GB’s karate athlete Jordan Thomas trains outside his apartment in Manchester Reuters 7/50 12 May 2020 Nurses from central London hospitals protest on international nurses day about the chronic underfunding of the NHS and other issues surrounding the health service outside the gates of Downing Street, London PA 8/50 11 May 2020 Waves crash at Tynemouth pier on the North East coast PA 9/50 10 May 2020 A woman passes street art and a poster in East London Reuters 10/50 9 May 2020 Police patrol the beach in Brighton Getty 11/50 8 May 2020 The British Royal Air Force Red Arrows conduct a fly past over the statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in London to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE Day) in Britain MOD/Reuters 12/50 7 May 2020 Team GB sailor Eilidh McIntyre during a training session at her home in Portsmouth Reuters 13/50 6 May 2020 Labour Party leader Keir Starmer listens to Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during PMQs UK Parliament/AFP/Getty 14/50 5 May 2020 The sun appears to explode over the horizon in this montage of images captured by photographer Nick Lucas near his home in Ringwood, Hampshire. Nick took a number of pictures just a few seconds apart on a tripod mounted camera which were then combined to give the eye catching dawn image Nick Lucas/SWNS 15/50 4 May 2020 Leeds Green Watch firefighters observe a minute’s silence outside the fire station in Kirkstall Rd, in memory their colleagues that lost their lives in the line of duty PA 16/50 3 May 2020 Staff at The Berkeley hotel give food to ambulance workers Reuters 17/50 2 May 2020 One of a small group of anti-lockdown protesters speaks to a police officer as they gather outside New Scotland Yard in Victoria, London AFP via Getty 18/50 1 May 2020 Bonnie the Llama grazes in a field in the Scottish Borders alongside a sign supporting the NHS as the UK continues in lockdown PA 19/50 30 April 2020 Colonel Tom Moore and his daughter Hannah celebrate his 100th birthday, with an RAF flypast provided by a Spitfire and a Hurricane over his home in Marston Moretaine. Colonel Moore, formerly a Captain, received a promotion in honour of his birthday and in recognition of the funds, in excess of £30m, he raised for the NHS by walking laps of his garden Capture the Light Photography/Getty 20/50 29 April 2020 Britain’s Labour leader Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions, as members of Parliament observe social distancing due to the coronavirus, in the House of Commons, London, Wednesday, April 29, 2020 UK Parliament/AP 21/50 28 April 2020 NHS staff at the Mater hospital in Belfast, during a minute’s silence to pay tribute to the NHS staff and key workers who have died during the coronavirus outbreak PA 22/50 27 April 2020 The sun rises behind redundant oil platforms moored in the Firth of Forth near Kirkcaldy, Fife. Global oil prices have crashed after the coronavirus pandemic reduced demand, with analysts warning that the oil majors may be looking at one of their biggest quarter-on-quarter profitability hits in history. PA 23/50 26 April 2020 Frankie Lynch celebrates on the Mall where the finish of the London Marathon was due to take place today after running 2.6 miles instead of 26 miles to raise money for The Running Charity Reuters 24/50 25 April 2020 A muslim woman walks past balloons outside the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery in London Reuters 25/50 24 April 2020 An empty Brighton Pier, closed during the Coronavirus pandemic as temperatures reach 20 degrees in the South East Rex 26/50 23 April 2020 Farmers work with vehicles to prepare a field next to a field of flowering rapeseed near Pontefract, West Yorkshire AFP/Getty 27/50 22 April 2020 The Northern Lights, the Milky Way and a Lyrid meteor at the Bathing House near Howick, Northumberland, as the Lyrid meteor shower reached its peak PA 28/50 21 April 2020 Badger the Border Collie surrounded by bluebells at Shrawley Wood in Worcestershire PA 29/50 20 April 2020 A dog walker on Blyth beach in Northumberland PA 30/50 19 April 2020 A piece of coronavirus themed street art grafitti in East London AFP via Getty 31/50 18 April 2020 Members of the City Specialist Cleaning team spray disinfectant around posts in the town centre of Eastleigh, Hampshire PA 32/50 17 April 2020 A taped-up bench in the hamlet of Diglea, Greater Manchester AFP/Getty 33/50 16 April 2020 A woman wearing a protective face mask and gloves walks past graffiti in Bow, London Reuters 34/50 15 April 2020 A burned down mobile phone mast in London. According to reports, at least 20 mobile phone masts across Britain are believed to have been vandalised and government and telecom sources are increasingly concerned about the impact of conspiracy theories linking coronavirus to 5G networks EPA 35/50 14 April 2020 The new Nightingale Hospital in Washington, Tyne and Wear, being fitted out PA 36/50 13 April 2020 Walkers enjoy the bluebells in Wanstead Park in London PA 37/50 12 April 2020 A woman prays at the closed doors of Westminster Cathedral ahead of the Easter morning mass in London PA 38/50 11 April 2020 A man jogs on an empty beach in Scarborough as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus PA 39/50 10 April 2020 Military personnel testing people at a coronavirus test centre in the car park of Chessington World of Adventures Reuters 40/50 9 April 2020 Posters drawn by children displayed in support of the NHS in a building near St Thomas’ Hospital in London Getty 41/50 8 April 2020 A street cleaner in front of Coronavirus messaging on Picadilly Circus in London Getty 42/50 7 April 2020 A jogger on the Millennium Bridge in London, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus PA 43/50 6 April 2020 A Royal Signals soldier practices during training held by the British Army. They are preparing them to support the Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust in the battle against coronavirus Ministry of Defence/Reuters 44/50 5 April 2020 A police officer advises a woman to go home after spotting her enjoying the sun in Primrose Hill, London AP 45/50 4 March 2020 New Leader of the Labour Party Keir Starmer speaks on the announcement of his victory in the leadership race of the Labour Party AFP via Getty 46/50 3 April 2020 Health Secretary Matt Hancock and NHS staff stand on marks on the ground, put in place to ensure social distancing guidelines are adhered to, at the opening of the NHS Nightingale Hospital at the ExCel centre in London, a temporary hospital with 4000 beds which has been set up for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday April 3, 2020. Split into more than 80 wards containing 42 beds each, the facility will be used to treat Covid-19 patients who have been transferred from other intensive care units across London. PA 47/50 2 April 2020 A child at Westlands Primary School paints a poster in support of the NHS in Newcastle-under-Lyme Reuters 48/50 1 April 2020 Staff wearing PPE of gloves and face masks, as a preactionary measure against Covid-19, disinfect an ambulance after it arrived with a patient at St Thomas’ Hospital in north London AFP via Getty 49/50 31 March 2020 Llandudno Pier remains closed and deserted of tourists during the pandemic lockdown in Wales Getty 50/50 30 March 2020 Waves break against the pier at Tynemouth, on the North East coast PA

1/50 18 May 2020 A fan celebrates outside Celtic Park after Celtic were crowned champions of the Scottish Premiership. Hearts were also relegated after a decision was made to conclude the season with immediate effect PA 2/50 17 May 2020 People on Brighton beach after the introduction of measures to bring the country out of lockdown PA 3/50 16 May 2020 Police lead away Piers Corbyn, brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, as protesters gather in breach of lockdown rules in Hyde Park in London after the introduction of measures to bring the country out of lockdown. PA 4/50 15 May 2020 Estonian freelance ballet dancer and choreographer, Eve Mutso performs her daily fitness routine near her home in Glasgow, Scotland Getty

5/50 14 May 2020 Senior charge nurse Jan Ferguson views artwork “Theatre of Dott’s” by Kate Ive, inspired by Professor Norman Dott and his neurosurgery theatres at the Western General from 1960-2019. It is one of a number of artworks which sit on the walls of NHS Lothians’ Department of Clinical Neurosciences (DCN) which has been transferred into a purpose-built new home on the Little France campus in Edinburgh PA 6/50 13 May 2020 Team GB’s karate athlete Jordan Thomas trains outside his apartment in Manchester Reuters 7/50 12 May 2020 Nurses from central London hospitals protest on international nurses day about the chronic underfunding of the NHS and other issues surrounding the health service outside the gates of Downing Street, London PA 8/50 11 May 2020 Waves crash at Tynemouth pier on the North East coast PA

9/50 10 May 2020 A woman passes street art and a poster in East London Reuters 10/50 9 May 2020 Police patrol the beach in Brighton Getty 11/50 8 May 2020 The British Royal Air Force Red Arrows conduct a fly past over the statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in London to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE Day) in Britain MOD/Reuters 12/50 7 May 2020 Team GB sailor Eilidh McIntyre during a training session at her home in Portsmouth Reuters

13/50 6 May 2020 Labour Party leader Keir Starmer listens to Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during PMQs UK Parliament/AFP/Getty 14/50 5 May 2020 The sun appears to explode over the horizon in this montage of images captured by photographer Nick Lucas near his home in Ringwood, Hampshire. Nick took a number of pictures just a few seconds apart on a tripod mounted camera which were then combined to give the eye catching dawn image Nick Lucas/SWNS 15/50 4 May 2020 Leeds Green Watch firefighters observe a minute’s silence outside the fire station in Kirkstall Rd, in memory their colleagues that lost their lives in the line of duty PA 16/50 3 May 2020 Staff at The Berkeley hotel give food to ambulance workers Reuters

17/50 2 May 2020 One of a small group of anti-lockdown protesters speaks to a police officer as they gather outside New Scotland Yard in Victoria, London AFP via Getty 18/50 1 May 2020 Bonnie the Llama grazes in a field in the Scottish Borders alongside a sign supporting the NHS as the UK continues in lockdown PA 19/50 30 April 2020 Colonel Tom Moore and his daughter Hannah celebrate his 100th birthday, with an RAF flypast provided by a Spitfire and a Hurricane over his home in Marston Moretaine. Colonel Moore, formerly a Captain, received a promotion in honour of his birthday and in recognition of the funds, in excess of £30m, he raised for the NHS by walking laps of his garden Capture the Light Photography/Getty 20/50 29 April 2020 Britain’s Labour leader Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions, as members of Parliament observe social distancing due to the coronavirus, in the House of Commons, London, Wednesday, April 29, 2020 UK Parliament/AP

21/50 28 April 2020 NHS staff at the Mater hospital in Belfast, during a minute’s silence to pay tribute to the NHS staff and key workers who have died during the coronavirus outbreak PA 22/50 27 April 2020 The sun rises behind redundant oil platforms moored in the Firth of Forth near Kirkcaldy, Fife. Global oil prices have crashed after the coronavirus pandemic reduced demand, with analysts warning that the oil majors may be looking at one of their biggest quarter-on-quarter profitability hits in history. PA 23/50 26 April 2020 Frankie Lynch celebrates on the Mall where the finish of the London Marathon was due to take place today after running 2.6 miles instead of 26 miles to raise money for The Running Charity Reuters 24/50 25 April 2020 A muslim woman walks past balloons outside the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery in London Reuters

25/50 24 April 2020 An empty Brighton Pier, closed during the Coronavirus pandemic as temperatures reach 20 degrees in the South East Rex 26/50 23 April 2020 Farmers work with vehicles to prepare a field next to a field of flowering rapeseed near Pontefract, West Yorkshire AFP/Getty 27/50 22 April 2020 The Northern Lights, the Milky Way and a Lyrid meteor at the Bathing House near Howick, Northumberland, as the Lyrid meteor shower reached its peak PA 28/50 21 April 2020 Badger the Border Collie surrounded by bluebells at Shrawley Wood in Worcestershire PA

29/50 20 April 2020 A dog walker on Blyth beach in Northumberland PA 30/50 19 April 2020 A piece of coronavirus themed street art grafitti in East London AFP via Getty 31/50 18 April 2020 Members of the City Specialist Cleaning team spray disinfectant around posts in the town centre of Eastleigh, Hampshire PA 32/50 17 April 2020 A taped-up bench in the hamlet of Diglea, Greater Manchester AFP/Getty

33/50 16 April 2020 A woman wearing a protective face mask and gloves walks past graffiti in Bow, London Reuters 34/50 15 April 2020 A burned down mobile phone mast in London. According to reports, at least 20 mobile phone masts across Britain are believed to have been vandalised and government and telecom sources are increasingly concerned about the impact of conspiracy theories linking coronavirus to 5G networks EPA 35/50 14 April 2020 The new Nightingale Hospital in Washington, Tyne and Wear, being fitted out PA 36/50 13 April 2020 Walkers enjoy the bluebells in Wanstead Park in London PA

37/50 12 April 2020 A woman prays at the closed doors of Westminster Cathedral ahead of the Easter morning mass in London PA 38/50 11 April 2020 A man jogs on an empty beach in Scarborough as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus PA 39/50 10 April 2020 Military personnel testing people at a coronavirus test centre in the car park of Chessington World of Adventures Reuters 40/50 9 April 2020 Posters drawn by children displayed in support of the NHS in a building near St Thomas’ Hospital in London Getty

41/50 8 April 2020 A street cleaner in front of Coronavirus messaging on Picadilly Circus in London Getty 42/50 7 April 2020 A jogger on the Millennium Bridge in London, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus PA 43/50 6 April 2020 A Royal Signals soldier practices during training held by the British Army. They are preparing them to support the Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust in the battle against coronavirus Ministry of Defence/Reuters 44/50 5 April 2020 A police officer advises a woman to go home after spotting her enjoying the sun in Primrose Hill, London AP

45/50 4 March 2020 New Leader of the Labour Party Keir Starmer speaks on the announcement of his victory in the leadership race of the Labour Party AFP via Getty 46/50 3 April 2020 Health Secretary Matt Hancock and NHS staff stand on marks on the ground, put in place to ensure social distancing guidelines are adhered to, at the opening of the NHS Nightingale Hospital at the ExCel centre in London, a temporary hospital with 4000 beds which has been set up for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday April 3, 2020. Split into more than 80 wards containing 42 beds each, the facility will be used to treat Covid-19 patients who have been transferred from other intensive care units across London. PA 47/50 2 April 2020 A child at Westlands Primary School paints a poster in support of the NHS in Newcastle-under-Lyme Reuters 48/50 1 April 2020 Staff wearing PPE of gloves and face masks, as a preactionary measure against Covid-19, disinfect an ambulance after it arrived with a patient at St Thomas’ Hospital in north London AFP via Getty

49/50 31 March 2020 Llandudno Pier remains closed and deserted of tourists during the pandemic lockdown in Wales Getty 50/50 30 March 2020 Waves break against the pier at Tynemouth, on the North East coast PA

“Newhaven Coastguard Rescue Team, Newhaven RNLI lifeboat and the HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Lydd were sent.”

The Newhaven RNLI shared a video, taken from the lifeboat, of the helicopter hovering over the cliff during the operation.









Sussex Police said in a statement: “Sussex Police, assisted by the coastguard, retrieved the bodies of two women from the cliffs at The Highway in Peacehaven this morning.

“Sadly, both women were declared dead at the scene. Formal identification has yet to have taken place.”