Two women found dead at cliffs in East Sussex

The bodies of two women have been recovered from cliffs in East Sussex.
HM Coastguard and Sussex Police launched the search and rescue operation on Monday morning.
Both women were declared dead at the scene in Peaceheaven.
They have not yet been formally identified.
A spokesman for the coastguard said: “HM Coastguard has this morning been assisting Sussex Police with an incident at Rushy Hill, Peacehaven.
“Newhaven Coastguard Rescue Team, Newhaven RNLI lifeboat and the HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Lydd were sent.”
The Newhaven RNLI shared a video, taken from the lifeboat, of the helicopter hovering over the cliff during the operation.
Sussex Police said in a statement: “Sussex Police, assisted by the coastguard, retrieved the bodies of two women from the cliffs at The Highway in Peacehaven this morning.
“Sadly, both women were declared dead at the scene. Formal identification has yet to have taken place.”
