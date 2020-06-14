Two women arrested after Captain Cook statue vandalised in Australia 

Australian police said they arrested two women after a statute of British explorer James Cook, captain of the first Western ship to achieve the east coast of Australia, was defaced in the beginning Sunday in Sydney.

New South Wales police were alerted to graffiti on Cook’s statue in Hyde Park in the central district of Australia’s largest city just after 4 am (2000 GMT on Saturday) ahead of the two women in their late 20s were arrested.

The women were found with a bag containing several spray-paint cans, the police said in a statement. They were refused bail and you will be charged with the destroying and damaging property, it said.

Anti-racism protesters, who have taken up to the streets following the death of African American George Floyd in police custody, are demanding that the legacies of some of the architects of Europe’s empire building be revisited and their statues be torn down.

From Cecil Rhodes in England to Christopher Columbus in the United States and King Leopold II in Belgium, statues of empire builders have now been under attack in recent weeks all over the world, sometimes from the descendants of those they once colonised.

Cook’s statute was promptly cleaned by Sydney council workers on Sunday morning, a police spokeswoman said.

Police in the neighbouring state of Victoria will also be investigating the weekend defacing of the statues of two former Australian prime ministers at a Ballarat park.