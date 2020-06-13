Two women arrested after Captain Cook statue defaced in Sydney’s Hyde Park | Australia news

Two women have now been arrested after a Captain Cook statue in Sydney’s Hyde Park was defaced.

Police were alerted to the vandalism about 4am on Sunday and arrested two women –aged 27 and 28 – nearby on College Street in the city centre, NSW police said in a statement.

The women were allegedly found with several spray cans in a bag.

They have now been taken to Day Street police station where they are anticipated to be charged.

It comes as Victorian police may also be investigating the defacing of statues in Ballarat.

The bronze Cook statue, which dates back to 1879, shows the navigator who charted the east coast of Australia in 1770.

The statues of former Australian prime ministers Tony Abbott and John Howard were sprayed with red paint on Saturday morning.

They have since been covered and fenced off and a conservator will gauge the damage on Monday.

A Captain James Stirling statue in Perth, Western Australia was on Friday also defaced and a 30-year-old man has been charged with criminal damage or destruction of property.

The statue’s neck and hands were painted red and an Aboriginal flag was painted on the inscription at the base.

Historical monuments around the world have been toppled over the past a couple of weeks as Black Lives Matter protesters march through the streets to call out racism following death of African American man George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.

In Australia, folks have defied public health warnings amid the Covid-19 pandemic and proved to protest Indigenous deaths in custody and to rally in support of the BLM movement in Sydney, Perth, Darwin, Adelaide and Melbourne.